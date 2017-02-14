Man facing several charges in Henrico for sexual ad

A man was is facing several charges in connection with an advertisement on an online forum offering sexual services in exchange for money.

On Jan. 4, Henrico police found the advertisement and called the number listed. They were directed to the 800 block of West Broad Street where they found Brandon Christopher Gray, 23, of Durham, N.C.

Officers investigated further, which led to Gray being charged with sex trafficking, keeping a bawdy place, and taking a person to a bawdy place.

He was later indicted by the grand jury on twenty counts of sex trafficking and two counts of taking a person to a bawdy place.

Officers say the charges relate to the number of incidents and not the number of people. No minors were involved.

