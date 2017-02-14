NBC12's Eric Philips to present at annual Metropolitan Business League awards

The Metropolitan Business League (MBL) is hosting its 26th Annual Awards Dinner and Reception on Friday, March 3.

It will be an evening to recognize Richmond's local business community.

This year's keynotes speaker will be Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney.

“We are really excited to have Mayor Stoney accept our invitation to be the keynote speaker at the awards show,” says Sharon Dabney-Wooldridge, Interim Executive Director. “He will be joining a long list of previous notable keynote speakers including Governor Terry McAuliffe; Political Commentator, Donna Brazile; Dominion CEO, Tom Farrell, Radio One Founder, Cathy Hughes; and talk show host, Tavis Smiley.”

There will be more than 200 local and state elected officials as well as prominent businessmen and women from the region. This event is a great opportunity for Richmond's business community to come together and support one another.

NBC12 News Today's own award-winning journalist, Eric Philips will be the co-host along with Radio One's Clovia Lawrence for this year's awards show, which is at the John Marshall Ballrooms at 101 N 5th St. in Richmond.

Winners will be announced during the awards show.

Tickets may be purchased here: http://aap.events/mblawards.

