Goochland deputy injured while trying to arrest student

A Goochland Sheriff's Office deputy suffered what is believed to be a torn Achilles tendon while attempting to arrest a student at a Goochland school on Monday.

The sheriff's office says the incident happened at Goochland PREP, an alternative education classroom located at the Goochland Technical Center, after a student assaulted a teacher and another teacher attempted to restrain him. The injury occurred while the deputy tried to take the student into custody.

The sheriff's office says the student did not assault the deputy, who is now on medical leave.

The student is facing charges in the incident.

Goochland school officials issued this statement about the incident:

On the afternoon of Monday, February 13, an altercation occurred between students at the Goochland PREP program, the alternative education class located within the Goochland Technical Center. Teachers on site requested assistance to resolve the situation. School staff, with the support of the Goochland County Sheriff’s Department were able to quickly return the classroom to its normal instructional routine. As a result of their violation of our school division’s standards for student conduct, two of the students involved in this incident have been removed from the PREP program pending further disciplinary action.

