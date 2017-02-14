SHARE: Missing 24-year-old in Stafford has medical condition - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

SHARE: Missing 24-year-old in Stafford has medical condition

By David Hylton, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Donevian Lemar Heyward Snipes (Source: Stafford Sheriff's Office) Donevian Lemar Heyward Snipes (Source: Stafford Sheriff's Office)
STAFFORD, VA (WWBT) -

The Stafford Sheriff's Office says 24-year-old Donevian Lemar Heyward Snipes is missing and has a known medical condition. 

Snipes is 5'6" tall and weighs 150 pounds.

If you have any information about Snipes, call the Stafford Sheriff's Office at (540) 658-4400. 

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly