SHARE: Missing 24-year-old in Stafford has medical condition

The Stafford Sheriff's Office says 24-year-old Donevian Lemar Heyward Snipes is missing and has a known medical condition.

Snipes is 5'6" tall and weighs 150 pounds.

If you have any information about Snipes, call the Stafford Sheriff's Office at (540) 658-4400.

