Mental health evaluation ordered for Henrico man accused of killing parents

The trial for a Henrico man accused of killing his parents is delayed after a mental health evaluation was ordered, according to the commonwealth's attorney.

William Brissette is accused of shooting and killing his parents, Henry and Martha, inside their Forge Road home on Easter last year.

He is facing two capital murder charges. Prosecutors say they will pursue the death penalty.

The mental health evaluation will determine if Brissette is competent to stand trial.

Attorneys on both sides are expected to get the results in April.

Court records show that Brissette served jail time after being convicted of a drug distribution charge in 2013. He had marijuana, pills, and packaging materials while living at home.

Court records also show he was getting help from Henrico Mental Health Services and was supposed to see a psychiatrist after his release. He continued to live at the home after getting out of jail.

