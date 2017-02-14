Animal shelters offer discounted adoption fees for Valentine's Day

Pet adoption fees are lowered for Valentine's Day for several shelters. (Source: Richmond SPCA)

In honor of Valentine's Day, several animal shelters in Central Virginia have special adoption fee rates.

RICHMOND ANIMAL CARE AND CONTROL

Through closing on Valentine's Day, RACC has $14 adoption fees. The adoption center at 1600 Chamberlayne Ave. is open from 1 to 7 p.m.

CHESTERFIELD ANIMAL SHELTER

Adoption fees at the Chesterfield Animal Shelter, located at 9300 Public Works Road, are $10 through Feb. 20.

The shelter is open from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

RICHMOND SPCA

Adoption rates are 25 percent off through Friday, Feb. 17 at the Richmond SPCA, located at 2519 Hermitage Road.

The adoption center is open from noon to 7 p.m. each day.

