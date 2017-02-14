Old school Nokia phone to make a possible comeback

Will TSoul make the finals on The Voice?

Will TSoul make the finals on The Voice?

The old school Nokia 3310 may be coming back.

The company that now makes the phones, HMD Global, is reportedly preparing to launch a "modern version" of the phone at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain on Feb. 26, according to VentureBeat.

There are no details on what the new version of the phone will have.

The phone will be sold in Europe, but it is not clear at this time if the phone will be sold elsewhere.

The Nokia 3310 was launched 17 years ago, according to Business Insider.

However, the black and white screen phone was phased out due to the iPhone and the smartphone era.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12