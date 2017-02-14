PHOTOS: Celebrating Valentine's Day with NBC12 viewers - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

PHOTOS: Celebrating Valentine's Day with NBC12 viewers

By Megan Woo, Digital
Connect
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

Several of you shared pictures of your loved ones with us on Facebook for Valentine's Day.

We love seeing your pictures, and we wish you a happy Valentine's Day from NBC12.

Check out more photos and add your own on our Facebook page.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly