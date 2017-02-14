Chesterfield high school student sent to hospital after being hit by vehicle

A female student walking to Clover Hill High School was taken to Chippenham Hospital after being hit by a vehicle Tuesday morning.

She was hit in the 3400 block of South Old Hundred Road, which is also near Swift Creek Middle School, just after 7:30 a.m.

Police say the student suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the incident stopped at the scene, but was not charged.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12