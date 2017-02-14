Funeral plans announced for Hanover Assistant Fire Chief - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Funeral plans announced for Hanover Assistant Fire Chief

By Megan Woo, Digital
Hanover Assistant Fire Chief Henri Moore (Source: Hanover Fire and EMS) Hanover Assistant Fire Chief Henri Moore (Source: Hanover Fire and EMS)
HANOVER, VA (WWBT) -

Assistant Hanover County Fire Chief Henri Moore will be laid to rest on Thursday.

His funeral service will be at 10 a.m. at Fairmount Christian Church, located at 6502 Creighton Road in Mechanicsville.

During that time, regional fire departments will be assisting, so members of the Hanover team will be able to honor Moore's life. He died Friday after a battle with cancer.

Moore was diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer a few weeks ago. He was a paramedic and firefighter for several decades before he took the position of assistant chief.

