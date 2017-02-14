Funeral plans announced for Hanover Assistant Fire Chief

The Ashland Police Department is searching for a man they say robbed a gas station in the 100 block of South Carter Road on Wednesday night.More >>
One person is dead after a crash that shut down both northbound and southbound lanes on U.S. Route 1 in Hanover, near Doswell.More >>
NBC12 checked with the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) after many drivers in Hanover complained that the new traffic pattern changes at Bell Creek Road and Mechanicsville Turnpike have not made the commute any easier.More >>
Ashland Police say they have a suspect in custody after a report for a man exposing himself at Walmart on Thursday.More >>
Right now, Hanover uses uses a seven-point grading scale, but many parents have been pushing for a change to a ten-point scale.More >>
