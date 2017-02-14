Fire officials: Richmond house fire ruled electrical in nature, family gets out safely

Crews are on the scene of a house fire in Richmond's Westover Hills area, where a family was able to get out safely.

The call came in around 5:55 a.m. Tuesday for a report of a fire in the 5000 block of Evelyn Byrd Road. When crews arrived on the scene, they saw fire coming out of the home.

Fire officials say a three-year-old woke up the rest of the family after seeing something strange. The power went off, as well as the downstairs smoke detector.

According to fire crews, the family went to a neighbor's home to cal 911.

The fire was ruled as electrical in nature, and fire officials say it started in the basement from a panel box up on the wall. Most of the damage came from that box. However, there is also some smoke and water damage. The building inspector is on his way to the scene to assess the damage.

Officials have yet to determine the amount of damage, however, the family's furniture is still intact.

Crews were able to get the fire quickly under control.

The family consists of two adults and two kids, a three-year-old and a seven-year-old.

Fire official tells me the fire at this home was electrical & started in panel box in basement.#RVA @NBC12 pic.twitter.com/U6fB1eOUak — Allison Norlian (@AllisonNBC12) February 14, 2017

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12