2 people displaced after Louisa home becomes engulfed in flames

Two people are displaced after they lost their Louisa home due to a fire.

The fire happened at a home on Mickie Town Road between Oilville and Gumspring roads around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday. The house was fully engulfed in flames when first responders arrived at the scene.

It took a few hours, several fire trucks, and multiple departments to knock down the blaze.

The two people living in the home were able to get out, and no one was hurt.

Investigators have yet to determine the cause of the fire, but they are cautiously looking at the possibility that portable heaters may be to blame.

The American Red Cross is helping the victims that were displaced.

