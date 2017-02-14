Vehicle accident causes power outages in Petersburg

Over 200 Dominion customers are without power in Petersburg due to an accident.

The outage is affecting areas around Halifax Street, near Interstate 85.

As of 5:45 a.m., 216 customers are without power. The estimated time of restoration is between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m., according to Dominion.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12