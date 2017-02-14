Man jumps out of Hopewell apartment after being stabbed

A man was stabbed several times and decided the only way he will survive is to jump out of the second-story window of an apartment in Hopewell to escape his attacker.

The 21-year-old victim is recovering in the hospital Tuesday morning after he was attacked inside an apartment in Hopewell. Police say he was stabbed multiple times before jumping out of a window. This happened inside an apartment in the 1500 block of Piper Square Drive.

Hopewell police say they responded to the scene around 6:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found the 21-year-old victim suffering from multiple stab wounds.

He was transported here to VCU Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say It is possible that the suspect knew the victim.

If you were traveling in the area of Piper Square Drive or have any information, you are urged to call Hopewell Crime Solves at 804-541-2202.

