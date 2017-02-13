Man jumps from second floor of Hopewell apartment to escape attacker

A man is in the hospital after he jumped out of a second-story window to flee from his attacker.

Police say around 6:30 p.m. Monday, they responded to the 1500 block of Piper Square Drive to find the 21-year-old victim suffering from several stab wounds. He was taken to VCU Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police believe the attacker may be known to the victim, but they say he is not cooperating with the investigation. If you have any information that can help, call Hopewell/Prince George Crime Solvers at 541-2202.

