Richmond firefighter's 3-year-old son diagnosed with cancer; community reaches out

There's a massive outpouring of support from the community for a Richmond firefighter, whose 3-year-old son was just diagnosed with Stage 3 Cancer.

Little Caleb Lambert just left surgery Monday after doctors diagnosed him with neuroblastoma - a type of cancer that affects certain nerve cells - which means he has a long battle ahead of him.

Caleb Lambert is described as an innocent, fun-loving toddler who is infatuated with fire trucks. That's because his dad is a fireman, one who spends his life rescuing others.

His face alone could melt your heart.

"He's a sweet, sweet child," said Firefighter Betty Miglikccio.

There’s nothing little Caleb loves more than coming to the Station 1 fire house in Church Hill. That's where both his father Courtland and grandfather Mike work as firemen.

"When he's here, he's just ripping and running wanting to look at fire trucks," Miglikccio added.

It's why he makes one wish every night while his father is at work.

"Every night after dinner, [Caleb's father] comes out of the bay and FaceTimes Caleb and walks around, shows him fire trucks, shows him around the station. It's like clockwork every night," said Lt. Taylor Flowers.

Now the little boy who has captured the hearts of firefighters is facing an unexpected battle. Over the weekend, Caleb was diagnosed with Stage 3 Cancer. Instead of playing at the fire house, his days are now being spent getting a blood transfusion, a biopsy, and a bone marrow test... not to mention multiple rounds of chemo-therapy.

The road ahead consists of monthly visits to the hospital for five days of treatment.

"It definitely brings it home when you know he's not feeling well and doesn't necessarily understand what's going on because of his age. That just makes it even that much harder," Miglikccio said.

Although there's a need to help the family financially, those closest to them are first calling on the community to lift them up spiritually.

"I hope they hit their knees tonight and say a prayer. Prayer is what's needed for this family and for this young man,” said Keith Andes of the Richmond Firefighter’s Association.

Within just the past 24 hours, the family has raised $15,000 through GoFundMe. The goal is to collect $50,000.

