Richmond council votes on new plan for GRTC routes

Plans are moving forward for new city bus routes. City Council voted unanimously on Monday to approve initial route and bus frequency concepts, presented by the Richmond Transit Network Plan.

It's not without controversy. Council Member Michael Jones went as far to say as he doesn't feel the plan is in the best interest of his constituents - but he voted in support anyway. The reason being that the resolution is not final, but it is another step forward to improve the city's bus service.

Richmond City Council is essentially basing Monday night's unanimous vote on one key element that the majority agrees on: the public bus system is not as good as it should be. The vote approves moving forward on potential bus routes, stops, and frequency.

"It's not the final vote, it's not the final decision, because there's still going to be ongoing consultation with the community to tweak this network," said Stewart Schwartz.

Schwartz works with the Partnership for Smarter Growth, who cooperated with planners for the Richmond Public Transit Network Plan.

Schwartz addressed council in support of the resolution after he worked alongside the other transportation planners.

"You'll be able to go farther across the city in less time and really reach your job much sooner than you can today," he said.

One of the resounding concerns is that the current GRTC routes are more beneficial to higher-income areas who don't need or use public transportation. For instance, right now, buses hit stops at Willow Lawn as frequently as they do in south Richmond, despite riders in south Richmond relying more on the service.

The proposal that council approved Monday night would change that - bringing buses to stops on Hull Street every 15 minutes.

Along with the Southside, a key focal point for improving service is Church Hill, where Dora Callahan lives.

"I have no car, I've lived in Church Hill for 45 years and buses have carried me from point A to point B," said Callahan.

Callahan says when she saw a proposal that moved her two bus stops about 20 minutes away from where they are now, she contacted the mayor, her council person, and GRTC. She learned on Monday night that this latest proposal already put her bus stops back where they were.

That is the big takeaway from this resolution: nothing is final, this is still an ongoing discussion with more meetings coming up soon.

