VA court rules against Trump's travel ban

A Virginia court has granted a preliminary injunction against President Trump's executive order on immigration, saying that it violates the Constitution.

U.S. District Judge Leonie Brinkema said there is evidence that the ban violates the First and Fifth Amendments, causing irreparable harm to some Virginia residents.

"The Commonwealth has produced unrebutted evidence supporting its position that it is likely to succeed on an Establishment Clause claim," said Brinkema. "The 'Muslim ban' was a centerpiece of the president's campaign for months, and the press release calling for it was still available on his website as of the day this Memorandum Opinion is being entered."

*BREAKING* A federal judge in Virginia has blocked enforcement of Pres. Trump's ban. pic.twitter.com/HX57HltC9A — Mark Herring (@MarkHerringVA) February 14, 2017

Virginia Attorney General Herring issued the following statement:

I saw this unlawful, unconstitutional, and un-American ban for exactly what it is and I'm glad the Court has, too. We presented a mountain of evidence showing this was the 'Muslim ban' that President Trump promised as a candidate, while his administration failed to refute one shred of our evidence or provide any of its own to support its claims. The overwhelming evidence shows that this ban was conceived in religious bigotry and is actually making Americans and our armed forces less safe at home and abroad. This preliminary injunction will protect Virginians while our case is pending, and the opinion explaining it lays out in stunning detail the extent to which the Court finds this order to likely violate the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

The preliminary injunction prevents the Trump administration from "enforcing its ban against any Virginia green card holder or Virginia workers or students who were lawfully in the United States when the Executive Order went into effect," according to the Attorney General's Office.

The case in Virginia has asked the judge to grant a permanent injunction to block the travel ban. The ruling comes as a judge ruled in favor of a lawsuit by the states of Washington and Minnesota against President Donald Trump’s travel ban.

