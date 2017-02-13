Commonwealth's Attorney, Petersburg City Attorney feud over council vote

The Commonwealth's Attorney has weighed in on a Petersburg council vote, saying there was a conflict of interest for the current and former mayors.

Petersburg council voted last week to hire a private attorney to represent Mayor Sam Parham and Councilman Howard Myers after more than 400 neighbors signed their names to get the two council members out of office. However, many were upset that the council not only voted to use city funds to hire the private attorney but that Parham and Myers did not recuse themselves from voting.

That prompted Commonwealth’s Attorney Cassandra Conover to write a complaint, suggesting a conflict of interest.

Petersburg City Attorney Joseph Preston responded that there was no conflict of interest and they acted legally.

Mayor Parham says Petersburg will likely foot the bill for the personal attorney he and Myers retained because the city's attorney is also named in the complaint.

"We've had to make cuts to schools and public safety, and we’re just starting to get back on our feet. It is a shame that we have to pump funds into something like this," Parham said.

