High school basketball conference tournament schedule/results - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

High school basketball conference tournament schedule/results

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

Boys:

Conference 3:

First round (Monday, 2/11):

-James River 59, Clover Hill 47

-Thomas Dale 58, Cosby 41

Semifinals (Wednesday 2/15):

-Thomas Dale 60, Manchester 59

-Franklin County 62, James River 56

Championship game (Friday, 2/17):

-Thomas Dale @ Franklin County- 7:00pm

Conference 11:

First round (2/11):

-Henrico 75, Douglas Freeman 57

-Deep Run 50, Glen Allen 48

Semifinals (Wednesday, 2/15):

-Hermitage 66, Deep Run 59

-Mills Godwin 74, Henrico 64

Championship game (Friday, 2/17):

-Hermitage 48, Mills Godwin 43

Conference 12:

First Round (Tuesday, 2/14):

-Matoaca 66, Prince George 54

-Highland Springs 67, Meadowbrook 46

Semifinals (Thursday, 2/16):

-L.C. Bird 114, Highland Springs 80

-Varina 64, Matoaca 51

Championship game (Friday, 2/17):

-L.C. Bird 61, Varina 58

Conference 16:

First round (Monday, 2/13):

-Orange 53, Atlee 47

-Halifax 75, Patrick Henry 52

Conference 20:

First round (Monday, 2/13):

-Hanover 82, Midlothian 58

-Dinwiddie 65, Powhatan 53

Semifinals (Tuesday, 2/14):

-Monacan 74, Dinwiddie 54

-Hanover 77, Huguenot 68

Championship game (Thursday, 2/16):

-Hanover 66, Monacan 64

Conference 25:

Championship game (Friday, 2/17)

-Colonial Heights 54, Southampton 52 (OT)

Conference 26:

First round (Monday, 2/13):

-George Wythe 76, Petersburg 53

-Hopewell 67, Spotsylvania 42

-Armstrong 69, Thomas Jefferson 48

Semifinals:

-John Marshall 60, Armstrong 56

-George Wythe 66, Hopewell 57

Championship game (2/17)

-John Marshall 56, George Wythe 53

Conference 33:

Championship game (Wednesday, 2/15):

-Bruton 62, King William 44

Conference 42:

Championship game (Friday, 2/17)

-Mathews 65, Carver Academy 42

Girls:

Conference 3:

First round (Monday, 2/13):

-Clover Hill @ Franklin County- 6:00pm

-Thomas Dale 49, Manchester 24

Semifinals ( Wednesday, 2/15):

-Cosby 72, Thomas Dale 37

-James River 63, Franklin County 36

Championship game (Friday, 2/17):

-Cosby 71, James River 45

Conference 11: 

First round (Saturday, 2/11):

-Deep Run 51, Hermitage 33

-Mills Godwin 45, Henrico 36

Semifinals (Tuesday, 2/14):

-J.R. Tucker 36, Mills Godwin 34

-Deep Run 52, Glen Allen 39

Championship game (Friday, 2/17)

-J.R. Tucker 61, Deep Run 51

Conference 12:

First round (Tuesday, 2/14):

-Prince George 35, Meadowbrook 31

-Varina 71, Matoaca 65

Semifinals (Wednesday, 2/15):

-Highland Springs 84, Varina 36

-L.C. Bird 70, Prince George 30

Championship game (Friday, 2/17):

-Highland Springs 62, L.C. Bird 48

Conference 16:

First round (Monday, 2/13):

-Halifax 39, Patrick Henry 28

Semifinals (Wednesday, 2/15):

-Atlee 62, Orange 29

Championship game (Friday, 2/17):

-Atlee 62, Albemarle 42

Conference 20:

First round (Monday, 2/13):

-Hanover 72, Dinwiddie 41

-Huguenot 60, Powhatan 32

Semifinals (Wednesday, 2/15):

-Monacan 79, Huguenot 58

-Midlothian 72, Hanover 44

Championship game (Friday, 2/17):

-Monacan 92, Midlothian 56

Conference 26:

First round (Monday, 2/13):

-George Wythe @ John Marshall- 7:00pm

-Thomas Jefferson 42, Armstrong 39

-Petersburg 48, Spotsylvania 31

Semifinals:

-Hopewell 75, Prince George 28

-Petersburg 55, Thomas Jefferson 42

Championship game (Friday, 2/17)

-Hopewell 62, Petersburg 34

