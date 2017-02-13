High school basketball conference tournament schedule/results

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -
Boys:
Conference 3:
First round (Monday, 2/11):
-James River 59, Clover Hill 47
-Thomas Dale 58, Cosby 41
Semifinals (Wednesday 2/15):
-Thomas Dale 60, Manchester 59
-Franklin County 62, James River 56
Championship game (Friday, 2/17):
-Thomas Dale @ Franklin County- 7:00pm
Conference 11:
First round (2/11):
-Henrico 75, Douglas Freeman 57
-Deep Run 50, Glen Allen 48
Semifinals (Wednesday, 2/15):
-Hermitage 66, Deep Run 59
-Mills Godwin 74, Henrico 64
Championship game (Friday, 2/17):
-Hermitage 48, Mills Godwin 43
Conference 12:
First Round (Tuesday, 2/14):
-Matoaca 66, Prince George 54
-Highland Springs 67, Meadowbrook 46
Semifinals (Thursday, 2/16):
-L.C. Bird 114, Highland Springs 80
-Varina 64, Matoaca 51
Championship game (Friday, 2/17):
-L.C. Bird 61, Varina 58
Conference 16:
First round (Monday, 2/13):
-Orange 53, Atlee 47
-Halifax 75, Patrick Henry 52
Conference 20:
First round (Monday, 2/13):
-Hanover 82, Midlothian 58
-Dinwiddie 65, Powhatan 53
Semifinals (Tuesday, 2/14):
-Monacan 74, Dinwiddie 54
-Hanover 77, Huguenot 68
Championship game (Thursday, 2/16):
-Hanover 66, Monacan 64
Conference 25:
Championship game (Friday, 2/17)
-Colonial Heights 54, Southampton 52 (OT)
Conference 26:
First round (Monday, 2/13):
-George Wythe 76, Petersburg 53
-Hopewell 67, Spotsylvania 42
-Armstrong 69, Thomas Jefferson 48
Semifinals:
-John Marshall 60, Armstrong 56
-George Wythe 66, Hopewell 57
Championship game (2/17)
-John Marshall 56, George Wythe 53
Conference 33:
Championship game (Wednesday, 2/15):
-Bruton 62, King William 44
Conference 42:
Championship game (Friday, 2/17)
-Mathews 65, Carver Academy 42
Girls:
Conference 3:
First round (Monday, 2/13):
-Clover Hill @ Franklin County- 6:00pm
-Thomas Dale 49, Manchester 24
Semifinals ( Wednesday, 2/15):
-Cosby 72, Thomas Dale 37
-James River 63, Franklin County 36
Championship game (Friday, 2/17):
-Cosby 71, James River 45
Conference 11:
First round (Saturday, 2/11):
-Deep Run 51, Hermitage 33
-Mills Godwin 45, Henrico 36
Semifinals (Tuesday, 2/14):
-J.R. Tucker 36, Mills Godwin 34
-Deep Run 52, Glen Allen 39
Championship game (Friday, 2/17)
-J.R. Tucker 61, Deep Run 51
Conference 12:
First round (Tuesday, 2/14):
-Prince George 35, Meadowbrook 31
-Varina 71, Matoaca 65
Semifinals (Wednesday, 2/15):
-Highland Springs 84, Varina 36
-L.C. Bird 70, Prince George 30
Championship game (Friday, 2/17):
-Highland Springs 62, L.C. Bird 48
Conference 16:
First round (Monday, 2/13):
-Halifax 39, Patrick Henry 28
Semifinals (Wednesday, 2/15):
-Atlee 62, Orange 29
Championship game (Friday, 2/17):
-Atlee 62, Albemarle 42
Conference 20:
First round (Monday, 2/13):
-Hanover 72, Dinwiddie 41
-Huguenot 60, Powhatan 32
Semifinals (Wednesday, 2/15):
-Monacan 79, Huguenot 58
-Midlothian 72, Hanover 44
Championship game (Friday, 2/17):
-Monacan 92, Midlothian 56
Conference 26:
First round (Monday, 2/13):
-George Wythe @ John Marshall- 7:00pm
-Thomas Jefferson 42, Armstrong 39
-Petersburg 48, Spotsylvania 31
Semifinals:
-Hopewell 75, Prince George 28
-Petersburg 55, Thomas Jefferson 42
Championship game (Friday, 2/17)
-Hopewell 62, Petersburg 34
