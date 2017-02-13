Company helps elderly Petersburg woman with water problem, finds bigger issue

Some good news and some bad news for an elderly Petersburg woman who lived without water in her home for weeks.

Stemmle Plumbing was able to fix some of the pipes at Berline Parker's home, but workers also uncovered more major problems.

On Monday, a crew worked in a very small space, doing whatever they could to repair the water pipes to 89-year-old Berline Parker's home on Commerce Street. The widow, who is living on a fixed income, contacted 12 On Your Side after going weeks without water.

It's difficult for Stemmle Plumbing manager Bill Schooley to see somebody living in these conditions.

"If her pipe had never broke, she would have never said anything. She would have kept on going," he said.

Schooley says they were able to fix the cracked pipe, which will turn the water back on for the sink and toilet.

More work needs to be done. There is also major pipe break under the bathroom. Stemmle says the company is willing to replace those pipes, water heater, toilet and counter tops.

Schooley says first, they need help with the home's foundation.

"I would like to be able to work with someone who would be willing to help out, and maybe getting this more sound," he said.

If somebody volunteers to repair the foundation, Schooley says Stemmle can go forward with the big renovation.

In the meantime, the company hopes to help in another way. Employees pulled money together to get Ms. Parker some gift cards.

If you are a contractor and believe you can help Ms. Parker contact NBC12 News reporter Ashley Monfort.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12