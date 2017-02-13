Nick Cannon 'will not be silenced,' says he's out as 'America's Got Talent' host

Longtime "America's Got Talent" host Nick Cannon said in a Facebook post that he's being threatened with termination because of a joke and that he will not be returning to the show.

The Hollywood Reporter says the joke aired during Cannon's Showtime special "Stand Up, Don't Shoot" on Friday in which he said he couldn't use the "n" word anymore and that "I can't talk like that 'cuz that would mess up the white money."

"I was to be punished for a joke," he wrote in a Facebook post on Monday. "... It was brought to my attention by my 'team' that NBC believed that I was in breach of contract because I had disparaged their brand."

The Hollywood Reporter says that Cannon told radio host Howard Stern, a former judge on "America's Got Talent," that if he was fired it could stir up another controversy.

He later said in the interview, however, that hosting "AGT" is "the best job that I have."

In Monday's Facebook post, Cannon wrote that he had "mulled over my process for days and felt it was best to once again speak my mind about an unjust infrastructure that treat talent like they own them."

NBC has not yet commented on Cannon's post, which can be seen in full below:

