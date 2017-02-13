Nick Cannon 'will not be silenced,' says he's out as 'America's Got Talent' host

Jurors acquitted Tulsa officer Betty Jo Shelby in the Sept. 16 shooting of 40-year-old Terence Crutcher.More >>
A Chesterfield woman who is a first-time mom said her former employer wasn't supportive of her breastfeeding her new baby at work.
The New Kent County Sheriff's Office needs your help to find a man with medical issues who went missing from the Tunstall area.
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.
We continue our series of interviews with the five candidates running for governor. Tonight, we talk to State Senator Frank Wagner.
Evidence indicates the parents of a Southwest Arkansas infant were nearby while rats severely bit the child 75 to 100 times over the course of several hours, authorities say.
A brawl broke out at graduation for Arlington High School on Tuesday night.
A three year-old Troup County boy is dead after he was struck on the head with a toy truck by his 1 year-old brother.
Parents, listen up: there's a social media game resulting in serious injuries for teens and in some cases could even lead to death.
