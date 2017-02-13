Dog rescued in Hanover house fire - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Dog rescued in Hanover house fire

By David Hylton, Digital Content Manager
Hanover fire crews say the blaze was contained to the exterior of the house. (Source: Hanover Fire & EMS) Hanover fire crews say the blaze was contained to the exterior of the house. (Source: Hanover Fire & EMS)
HANOVER, VA (WWBT) -

Hanover firefighters rescued a dog in a house fire on Monday afternoon.

The Hanover Fire Department says the fire was contained to the exterior of the house in the 9000 block of Lee Davis Road. 

No injuries were reported. 

