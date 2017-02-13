Dead dog found buried on VA Beach oceanfront

The Justice Department has named former FBI director Robert Mueller to serve as special counsel over the Russia investigation.More >>
The Justice Department has named former FBI director Robert Mueller to serve as special counsel over the Russia investigation.More >>
Chesterfield Police are investigating after a body was found in the Appomattox River.More >>
Chesterfield Police are investigating after a body was found in the Appomattox River.More >>
Our Diva of Discounts did some research and drove down to North Carolina to show you why Publix is a saver's paradise.More >>
Our Diva of Discounts did some research and drove down to North Carolina to show you why Publix is a saver's paradise.More >>
In four weeks, voters will choose the Republican and Democratic candidates for Governor in the primary election. We asked each of the five candidates for a one-on-one interview in a location of their choice. A place that tells us something about who they are and what they stand for. State Senator Frank Wagner, a former Navy duty officer, chose the Virginia War Memorial. "I think it's absolutely important that we remember those that give us the freedoms and a...More >>
In four weeks, voters will choose the Republican and Democratic candidates for Governor in the primary election. We asked each of the five candidates for a one-on-one interview in a location of their choice. A place that tells us something about who they are and what they stand for. State Senator Frank Wagner, a former Navy duty officer, chose the Virginia War Memorial. "I think it's absolutely important that we remember those that give us the freedoms and a...More >>
Evidence indicates the parents of a Southwest Arkansas infant were nearby while rats severely bit the child 75 to 100 times over the course of several hours, authorities say.More >>
Evidence indicates the parents of a Southwest Arkansas infant were nearby while rats severely bit the child 75 to 100 times over the course of several hours, authorities say.More >>
A brawl broke out at graduation for Arlington High School on Tuesday night.More >>
A brawl broke out at graduation for Arlington High School on Tuesday night.More >>
Parents, listen up: there’s a social media game resulting in serious injuries for teens and in some cases could even lead to death.More >>
Parents, listen up: there’s a social media game resulting in serious injuries for teens and in some cases could even lead to death.More >>
The Justice Department has named former FBI director Robert Mueller to serve as special counsel over the Russia investigation.More >>
The Justice Department has named former FBI director Robert Mueller to serve as special counsel over the Russia investigation.More >>
A judge in Columbia County has set bond for the Ashdown couple accused of endangering the welfare of a 15-day-old girl who was bitten so severely by rodents that she requires reconstructive surgery on her face.More >>
A judge in Columbia County has set bond for the Ashdown couple accused of endangering the welfare of a 15-day-old girl who was bitten so severely by rodents that she requires reconstructive surgery on her face.More >>
A video showing several sharks swimming just feet from the beach by the Garden City Pier is going viral on Facebook. The video, taken by Cody Kinzer of King, North Carolina, shows at least five sharks swimming in the ocean below the Garden City Pier; at one point two of the sharks are just feet from the edge of the beach.More >>
A video showing several sharks swimming just feet from the beach by the Garden City Pier is going viral on Facebook. The video, taken by Cody Kinzer of King, North Carolina, shows at least five sharks swimming in the ocean below the Garden City Pier; at one point two of the sharks are just feet from the edge of the beach.More >>
A Republican Alabama legislator is drawing criticism from members across the aisle after an email was circulated Wednesday in the House referencing monkeys, a term considered by many to be a racist slur against African Americans.More >>
A Republican Alabama legislator is drawing criticism from members across the aisle after an email was circulated Wednesday in the House referencing monkeys, a term considered by many to be a racist slur against African Americans.More >>
If you're driving across the country and enjoy seeing the funny (and sometimes punny) license plates that people come up with - just know there are thousands of plates that you won't see on the road.More >>
If you're driving across the country and enjoy seeing the funny (and sometimes punny) license plates that people come up with - just know there are thousands of plates that you won't see on the road.More >>
This is the photo that has garnered shares throughout the state.More >>
This is the photo that has garnered shares throughout the state.More >>