Dead dog found buried on VA Beach oceanfront

A dog was found buried in Virginia Beach this past weekend. (Source: NBC12)

Virginia Beach officers say a dead dog was found on the oceanfront Friday afternoon, according to WAVY.

WAVY reports someone called police around 12 p.m. to report a dead animal found buried in a shallow grave on the beach.

"The dog appears to be an older female hound mix with an injury to her head," WAVY says.

Call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-572-5887) if you have any information on the dog's owner.

The incident is still under investigation.

