New programs help improve pet adoption rates at RACC

Since Christie Chipps Peters started working as the director for Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC) four years ago, the adoption rate has increased and the euthanization rate has decreased.

"We work very hard for the animals who don’t have anyone else in the city," Chipps Peters said.

Chipps Peters has changed the mindset at RACC and implemented a variety of new programs that have contributed to the government run agency's recent success.

Under Chipps Peters leadership, the shelter went from a 64 percent adoption rate to an 89 percent rate. In 2012, 1,500 animals were euthanized in comparison to last year’s euthanization number, which was 329.

"When I came in, there were changes we made dramatically that helped reduce the number of animals coming into the shelter and save the lives of animals coming into the shelter," Chipps Peters said. "We really put the focus on trying to save every animal as we possibly can."

Some changes at RACC include never euthanizing an animal for space. Chipps Peters says she and her team will do everything they possibly can for an animal to ensure they leave RACC alive.

The shelter hours have changed and are now longer, seven days a week, to give working families the opportunity to adopt after work.

RACC also will not just take any animal surrendered. The agency now has a structured program to help families who are surrendering their animals find a way to keep them. They have implemented a foster program and expanded their already existent volunteer program.

Social media has also played a huge role in getting each animal's story to the public.

"Our perspective is we need to share everything we are doing," said Chipps Peters. "We need to tell every story because whether it’s happy or sad it’s the truth of what we do. We want the tax paying community that supports their local shelter to know this is how we’re operating."

Last year, the shelter served 3,200 animals. Just this weekend alone, the shelter brought in 12 animals, including a puppy who they believe was hit by a car. The shelter will only euthanize an animal who cannot be saved or is too aggressive.

“If we are able to save them, money should not be a stopping point for us,” Chipps Peters said.

The shelter is always in need of donations so they can continue saving as many animals as possible.

Click here to find out more information about RACC.

Click here to donate to the shelter.

If you are interested in adopting any animals with RACC, click here to contact them.

For volunteer or adoption opportunities, you can also stop by 1600 Chamberlayne Avenue on Wednesday through Friday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays from noon to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 4 p.m.

Adoption fees are $100.

