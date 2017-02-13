Chick-fil-A in Henrico all booked up for special Valentine's Day - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Chick-fil-A in Henrico all booked up for special Valentine's Day dinner

By Megan Woo, Digital
Source: sixthward.us Source: sixthward.us
HENRICO, VA (WWBT) -

A Chick-fil-A in Henrico is hosting a special dinner for Valentine's Day, but unfortunately, they no longer have any time slots available.

The event will be hosted at the Chick-fil-A at Tuckernuck Plaza, located at 9100 West Broad Street and lasts from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The time slots were:

  • 6 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.
  • 7 p.m. to 7:45 p.m.
  • 8 p.m. to 8:45 p.m.

"The evening will include a candlelit dinner, tableside service, live entertainment, special treats, decorations, a visit from the Chick-fil-A Cow and more," a restaurant spokesperson said.

