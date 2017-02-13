Bills aim to change background checks for child care providers

A proposed law could change the way child care providers operate, requiring a criminal history background check.

It would require anyone serving as a child care provider to undergo a fingerprint-based national criminal history background check, including employees and volunteers with any licensed family day system, child day center, registered family day home, as well as any adult living in the home.

The bill is based off of the tragic story of little Camden "Cami" Lafkin, who was born on Valentine's Day 2012.

"Like most parents, the Lafkins needed full-time child care for Camden, after Elly returned to work. They interviewed child care providers, asked for recommendations from friends and family members and found an in-home child care setting they thought was the perfect match. Elly and Cameron also ran a name-based (Veck A) background check and found only two speeding tickets listed for the provider they had chosen. There were no alias names listed through the background check," states the Cami Campaign online.

When Cami was only 13 weeks old, the Lafkins received the phone call that changed their lives forever.

"Cami had been rushed to the local ER as non-responsive. After 65 minutes of CPR, Cami's time of death was called at 12:35 p.m.," according to the campaign's website.

Following Cami's death, a fingerprint background check revealed the provider had five alias names, was on probation for a felony at the time, and had a lengthy criminal history.

The daycare was operating legally under Virginia's laws at that time.

While the family had done their own background check, they realized more needed to be done.

Cami's law passed in 2015, requiring fingerprint background checks for all licensed providers in the Commonwealth. Now, the family is supporting legislation to expand that law.

There are two similar bills, HB1568 and SB897, both passing its branch of the General Assembly and sponsored by Sen. Jennifer Wexton and the other by Del. Robert Orrock Sr.

Both would require anyone providing a child care service to get the fingerprint background check, which could include churches or other services operating under a religious exemption.

