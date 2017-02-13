Teen arrested in Short Pump Town Center store robbery - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Teen arrested in Short Pump Town Center store robbery

Wyatt Glen Collins faces robbery and gun charges for pulling out a weapon to take merchandise from a Short Pump Town Center store, according to Henrico Police. (Source: Henrico Police) Wyatt Glen Collins faces robbery and gun charges for pulling out a weapon to take merchandise from a Short Pump Town Center store, according to Henrico Police. (Source: Henrico Police)
HENRICO, VA (WWBT) -

A Glen Allen teen faces robbery and gun charges for pulling out a weapon to take merchandise from a Short Pump Town Center store, according to Henrico Police.

Officers arrested 19-year-old Wyatt Glen Collins just days after releasing surveillance photos of the suspect.

Collins entered a store at the mall on Thursday around 6 p.m. and robbed the employee at gunpoint, according to police. He then left in an SUV.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly