Chesterfield man arrested for firing shot in front of child

A Chesterfield man is facing several charges after police say he fired a shot inside a home in front of a child.

John F. Roberts, 37, was arrested on Feb. 6, 2017 for firing a shot during an argument. Police say a three-year-old was in the room at the time. No one was physically hurt.

Roberts is charged with abuse and neglect of children, possession and transport of firearms by convicted felons, and reckless handling of a firearm.

