Open air burning not allowed in Hanover due to windy conditions

Open air burning is prohibited in Hanover on Monday, due to the windy weather conditions. This will be in effect through Wednesday, Feb. 15.

Fire officials say the high winds and low humidity creates an environment that is prime for brush fires. A fire can start from something as simple as improperly disposing of a cigarette, the burning of brush in a backyard, or a campfire, according to Hanover fire.

Hanover officials are also sending out a reminder that Virginia's 4 p.m. Burning Law will go into effect on Wednesday, Feb. 15.

The Burning Law states:

From Feb. 15 through April 30 of each year, no burning before 4 p.m. is permitted if the fire is in, or within 300 feet of, woodland brushland or fields containing dry grass or other flammable material.

"Since forest fuels cure during the winter months, the danger of fire is higher in early spring than in summer when the forest and grasses are green with new growth. The 4 p.m. Burning Law is an effective tool in the prevention of forest fires," Hanover fire officials say.

