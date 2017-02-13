VA police shoot murder suspect after he opens fire on officers

Two State Police troopers and a special agent involved in the shooting are now on paid administrative leave. (Source: NBC12)

Officers shot a murder suspect who charged at them and began firing at them late Sunday in Greensville County, according to State Police.

The man, who police have not identified, is now at VCU Medical Center being treated for his injuries. Two Virginia State Police troopers and a special agent involved in the shooting are now on paid administrative leave.

Emporia police were called to the 100 block of Carol Street for a shooting around 7 p.m. Sunday. Their investigation led them to the 200 block of Crescent Road in Greensville County where they were looking for the Carol Street shooting suspect.

While the authorities were waiting on a search warrant, three people came out of the home around 9:30 p.m. One man was taken into custody in connection with the Carol Street incident, according to State Police.

A few minutes later a fourth person charged out the front door with a firearm in each hand and began shooting at the Greensville County Sheriff’s Deputies and State Police troopers, who took cover and returned fire, according to State Police.

The 33-year-old was wanted for first-degree murder out of Maryland and will now face additional charges in the incident. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

No law enforcement officers were injured.

