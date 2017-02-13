Richmond firefighters raise money for firefighter's son diagnosed with cancer

A Richmond firefighter's son was diagnosed with neuroblastoma recently.

The cancer 3-year-old Caleb was diagnosed with is classified as Stage 3, according to a GoFundMe page created to help raise money for medical costs. All of this is happening just before his fourth birthday.

"The mass is quite large and surrounds his aorta and renal artery," according to the GoFundMe page. "Caleb will have to endure a blood transfusion, biopsy, and a bone marrow test followed by five to six rounds of chemotherapy before any surgery can be performed. Caleb will have to travel back and forth to the hospital every 28 days for 5 days of treatment."

The GoFundMe page was created by Courtland's extended Richmond firefighter family in order to help the family with Caleb's medical expenses. T

Caleb's father, Courtland Lambert, has been a Richmond firefighter for 15 years. He also works part-time in order to support his family. Kimberly, Caleb's mother, is a nurse at Lee Davis Medical Center, according to the GoFuneMe page.

"Both parents have dedicated their lives to helping others. Now, the Lamberts need our help! They are facing an uphill fight and will need all of the financial assistance they can get," the GoFundMe page said.

The goal is to raise $50,000. As of Monday morning, $4,600 has been raised.

