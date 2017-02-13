Man shot in Richmond's Southside

A man was shot Sunday afternoon in Richmond's Southside, according to police.

Officers say he was found at the corner of East 19th Street and Albany Avenue around 4:30 p.m.

He is expected to be okay, but police say they do not have a good description of the two men wanted for this shooting.

Anyone with any information regarding this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

