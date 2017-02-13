Discarded cigarette blamed for Chesterfield house fire

A discarded cigarette is being blamed for a house fire on Twelveoaks Road on Sunday that displaced a family.

Chesterfield crews say when neighbors noticed a fire on the back deck next door around 5 p.m., they rushed over and told the family to get out of the house.

The family was able to get out safely, but the fire spread from the deck to the back of their home where there is significant damage.

It took crews about 20 minutes to get the blaze under control.

The Chesterfield Fire Department says the Red Cross is assisting the family.

