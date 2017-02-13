Dump truck crash creates mess on interstates near Henrico-New Kent border

Cleanup from the debris was expected to take several hours. (Source: NBC12)

An overturned dump truck near the Henrico-New Kent border blocked an eastbound I-64 ramp near I-295 just before 8 a.m., Henrico Police said Monday morning.

The crash left debris on I-295 and I-64 in the area. Police say there is also a secondary crash in the area caused by the debris.

Drivers are urged to use Route 60 as an alternative route.

Cleanup was expected to take several hours.

There are no reports of injuries. State Police say the dump truck driver was charged with reckless driving.

UPDATE: 295 South exit ramp to 64 remains closed until further notice following overturned dump truck. @NBC12 pic.twitter.com/qSl66zTtOY — Candice Smith (@CandiceNBC12) February 13, 2017

