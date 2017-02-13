Winds cause major outages in Northern VA

Strong winds are causing tens of thousands of outages in Northern Virginia and Washington, D.C. The area saw wind gusts of up to 50 to 60 miles per hour, and it left behind a trail of damage.

A tree fell and knocked out power to most of the area. Also, scaffolding blew off the side of a home.

Police also reported a roof partially blew off a three-story apartment building. There were no injuries, but the people who live there were relocated.

Several other trees fell and hit at least two houses, and downed wires started an electrical fire.

Some schools in the area are opening late.

At last check, 11,000 Dominion customers were without power, and that is not the only power supplier in the area.

