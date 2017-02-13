High winds blamed for spreading blaze that injured Chesterfield firefighter

One firefighter was injured early Monday in a blaze that spread due to high winds in the 9800 block of River Road.

It was one of three fires that Chesterfield crews battled in a 10-hour span late Sunday and Monday.

Firefighters say the blaze started just before 2 a.m. Monday when a family staying at the home looked outside and saw the garage engulfed in flames.

Once crews arrived they immediately got to work, but they say the three cars inside the garage and a connecting shed were severely damaged.

Crews say the wind not only made the fire difficult to get under control, but also caused flames to leap from the garage to the brush.

About an acre and a half of land were scorched, according to firefighters.

The firefighter suffered a muscle strain injury and was taken to the hospital as a result.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

