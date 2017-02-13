Wind causes shed fire to spread to brush in Chesterfield, homes evacuated

Homes were evacuated due to a shed fire near Meadowbrook High School in Chesterfield that spread to the brush.

The fire broke out around 4 a.m. Monday on Little Creek Lane, near Hopkins Road. When crews arrived, they found a shed fully engulfed in flames.

Crews found a man suffering from minor burns, and he was taken to the hospital. Officials say a fire started while the man was trying to get things out of the shed. The flames quickly spread to the brush.

Crews were fearful the flames would spread to neighboring homes because of the windy conditions. Therefore, neighboring homes were evacuated.

The shed is a total loss.

The fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12