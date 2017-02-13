NOW ON NBC12: Heavy winds cause fires to spread in Chesterfield

The heavy winds are causing fires to spread in Chesterfield, making it hard for firefighters to get things under control. Allison Norlian is on the scene of a shed fire, and Colleen Quigley is on the scene of a garage and brush fire.

The winds are also causing tens of thousands of outages in Northern Virginia and Washington, D.C. The area saw wind gusts of up to 50 to 60 miles per hour, and it left behind a trail of damage. Sarah Bloom has the story.

