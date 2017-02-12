Missing woman found dead in car in Prince Edward

The Lunenburg Sheriff's Office says a 64-year-old woman from Bowling Green who was reported missing on Monday was found dead in a car on Sunday.

Ruth Alice Howard was last seen at Prior's Country Store in the Nutbush area of the county around 10 a.m. Monday. Deputies said she suffered from anxiety and depression.

A citizen spotted Howard's vehicle in the woods and called authorities. A trooper found the vehicle in the woods on the isolated stretch of road and Howard was dead inside.

Investigators do not suspect foul play and don't believe Howard died in the crash. The cause and manner of death remain under investigation at this time.

