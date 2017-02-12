VA man arrested for indecent exposure

Henrico police have arrested a Newport News man for indecent exposure.

Officers responded to the 1600 block of Skipwith Road, near Three Chopt Elementary School, around 12:02 p.m. Thursday for a report of a man exposing himself.

Raymond L. Frink, 33, of Newport News, was arrested on Saturday on an outstanding charge for public masturbation. Police say a warrant was issued for his arrest since he was no longer at the scene of the incident.

