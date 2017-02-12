New Kent fire crews respond to brush fire spanning several acres

New Kent fire crews are on the scene of a brush fire that spread several acres.

The call came in at 12:24 p.m. Sunday for an area near Route 106. Crews say 10 to 13 acres were involved initially, but the fire is currently contained to 15 acres.

The New Kent fire chief says they will be working on hot spots throughout the rest of the day Sunday.

No buildings were damaged, and there are no injuries. The fire mostly burned through the woods and farmland in the area.

The fire chief says the heat and the wind have been giving them trouble.

New Kent fire crews are receiving help from Henrico, Hanover, Charles City County, West Point, and the Department of Forestry. Crews are also using a state police helicopter to see where the fire was spreading.

