Dive team finds cab of tractor-trailer that went off the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel

A tractor-trailer driver has died after his truck was blown off the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel. (WAVY.COM Viewer Photo)

A dive team has found the cab of the tractor-trailer that went off the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel Thursday afternoon.

A team of four divers were able to find the cab in just 35 minutes, despite choppy conditions.

Authorities hope the black box inside will help them get more details from the crash that killed 47-year-old Joseph Chen.

According to police, Chen passed another tractor-trailer, and as he re-entered the lane, he drove over a curb and went airborne.

A Navy helicopter rescued Chen, who was able to get on top of the cab, but he died on the way to the hospital.

Copyright 2017 WWBT/WAVY. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12