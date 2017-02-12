Dead whale spotted in Hampton Roads area - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Dead whale spotted in Hampton Roads area

By Megan Woo, Digital
Connect
CAPE HENRY, VA (WWBT/WAVY) -

A dead whale was spotted near Cape Henry this weekend, WAVY reports.

A spokesperson for the Virginia Aquarium told WAVY that a juvenile humpback whale was spotted late Saturday night or early Saturday morning, and a team from the organization is removing the whale from the area.

A necropsy is expected to be done Wednesday, the spokesperson told WAVY.

The Virginia Aquarium team is conducting an investigation.

WAVY reports this is the third time a dead whale has been discovered in the Hampton Roads area in the past two weeks. A dead whale was found on Feb. 2 near the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel, and another was found on Feb. 4 near the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel.

Click here to view the photos.

Copyright 2017 WWBT/WAVY. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly