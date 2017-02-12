Dead whale spotted in Hampton Roads area

Confrontation between shoppers goes viral at Trader Joe's

Confrontation between shoppers goes viral at Trader Joe's

Black bear tries to get inside home

Black bear tries to get inside home

Will TSoul make the finals on The Voice?

Will TSoul make the finals on The Voice?

A dead whale was spotted near Cape Henry this weekend, WAVY reports.

A spokesperson for the Virginia Aquarium told WAVY that a juvenile humpback whale was spotted late Saturday night or early Saturday morning, and a team from the organization is removing the whale from the area.

A necropsy is expected to be done Wednesday, the spokesperson told WAVY.

The Virginia Aquarium team is conducting an investigation.

WAVY reports this is the third time a dead whale has been discovered in the Hampton Roads area in the past two weeks. A dead whale was found on Feb. 2 near the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel, and another was found on Feb. 4 near the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel.

Click here to view the photos.

Copyright 2017 WWBT/WAVY. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12