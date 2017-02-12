94-year-old VA man found Sunday afternoon - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

94-year-old VA man found Sunday afternoon

By Megan Woo, Digital
Connect
NORFOLK, VA (WWBT/WAVY) -

Norfolk police say a 94-year-old man was found Sunday afternoon.

Goodwin "Goody" Glassman was found in Prince William County around 1:30 p.m.

He went missing on Thursday and was described as "a white man with white hair, hazel eyes, and a mustache," according to WAVY. He was last seen wearing a blue or gray fleece and jeans.

It was believed he may have been driving a gold 2011 Lincoln MKX with Virginia tags “JES GOOD.”

Glassman suffers from the stages of dementia.

