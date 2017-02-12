VA officer fires shot at evade, elude suspect

Police in Williamsburg are investigating a felony evade and elude incident that happened Saturday evening that caused an officer to fire a single shot.

The officer conducted a traffic stop on Francis Street around 7:35 p.m. for a traffic violation. During the incident, the driver took off from the scene.

As the driver took off, police say the officer felt threatened by the approaching vehicle and fired a shot. The driver was not physically injured, according to police.

The driver, 18-year-old Samuel James Byrnes, of Charles City County, came back to the area around 8:40 p.m. and turned himself into the officers investigating the incident.

Byrnes was arrested and taken to the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail where he was charged with one count of felony evade and elude, one count of obstruction of justice, and one count of possession of marijuana.

Police are still investigation the incident.

