Former WDBJ anchor to run for office

Former WDBJ news anchor Chris Hurst is running for the House of Delegates. He made the announcement via Twitter on Friday.

Exciting news to share soon! I really just couldn't wait any longer-- I hope you'll join me on my next adventure!

On Sunday, he debuted his campaign website, and he said he will spend the morning in Blacksburg kicking off his campaign to seek the Democratic nomination in Virginia's 12th District.

Hurst dated reporter Allison Parker when she was killed in Aug. 2015 during a live television interview at Smith Mountain Lake. Her cameraman at the time, Adam Ward, also died in the shooting.

Hurst was very public about his relationship with Parker following the tragedy and said the main issue he will focus on is reducing gun violence.

He left the Roanoke television station on Friday.

