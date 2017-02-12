Missing VA mom, baby return home

A missing teen mom and her baby returned home Saturday night after being missing for nearly a month, according to Fairfax police.

Police say Lizzy Colindres, 16, and her 5-month-old son Aidan David Castillo Rivera returned home just before midnight.

Officers did not say where Colindres and her son have been, but they are working with the family to provide help as needed.

The two were last seen at their home on Rhoden Court in Springfield on Jan. 14, and it was believed they may have left out of fear of the baby's father, 18-year-old Jose Castillo Rivas.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12