2 convenience stores in Henrico robbed overnight, officers search for suspects

Photos are from the Williamsburg Road robbery. (Source: Henrico police)

Henrico police responded to armed robberies that happened at two convenience stores overnight, and they are currently searching for the suspects.

The first robbery happened just after 12:30 a.m. Sunday at a Sunoco in the 5600 block of Chamberlayne Road.

The second robbery happened right before 1:45 a.m. at another business in the 300 block of Williamsburg Road.

In both robberies, three masked men went inside, displayed a handgun, and stole money from their victims.

Officers are not sure if these incidents are related.

Anyone with any information about these robberies is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

