Group of women held at gunpoint, robbed inside South Richmond home

A group of women were held at gunpoint and robbed inside a South Richmond home late Saturday night.

Richmond police say this happened around 10:20 p.m. in the 6000 block of Wainwright Drive, near Jahnke and German School roads.

Two men kicked down the door of the home and charged the victims with firearms, according to officers. The men then ran from the scene after grabbing some jewelry and clothes.

No one was physically hurt.

